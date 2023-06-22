Karachi: It has been 7 years since Amjad Sabri, the famous qawwal of Pakistan, was separated from his fans.

Sabri was shot dead in 2016, but even after years, the memory of Qawwal is alive in the hearts of fans.

Amjad Sabri was born on December 23, 1976 in Karachi to Ustad Ghulam Fareed Sabri, who belongs to the famous Qawwal family of the subcontinent. He received his training in Qawwali from his father and uncle known as the Sabri brothers and was involved in this art from a young age.

He performed his art in many countries including Pakistan and earned great fame.

He was killed in the month of Ramadan on June 22, 2016 in Karachi when he left home to attend the Ramadan Transition.

It should be remembered that the killers of Amjad Sabri were arrested, who also confessed to the crime.