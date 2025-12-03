Islamabad: Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain Pakistan leader Asad Qaiser has said that issues with Iran and Afghanistan should be resolved through diplomacy.

While holding a press conference with Zubair Umar and Taimur Jhagra, Asad Qaiser said that the government has failed in terms of economic policy. Unemployment has increased in the country, inflation has increased, even the people do not have money to eat two meals a day.

He said that the NFC meeting is being held after a long time. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not getting the share it should have. After the merger of FATA, the share had become 19 percent. Money was also withheld in the form of gas royalty. Due to giving airports to foreigners, our province became a part of international politics. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was affected due to the Afghan war. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also affected due to the war on terrorism. No investors came to our province due to the war.

Asad Qaiser said that there is no employment in the tribal districts, no educational facilities. The tribal areas cover 2,000 kilometers. The tribal business has been called smuggling. Afghan transit trade has been stopped, which has increased unemployment.

He said that the issue with Afghanistan is real and there are different ways to fix it. The founder of PTI has also expressed concern about relations with Afghanistan. We talk to India. Issues with Iran and Afghanistan should also be resolved through diplomacy. We are democrats, this country is ours. We demand that the country be run according to the constitution and law.

He said that we are with the Pakistan Army, not against it. The constitutional responsibility of the institution is limited to that. During our time, trade with Afghanistan and African countries was improved.

Zubair Umar, while addressing a press conference, said that exports in Pakistan have fallen. The trade deficit has increased by 37 percent. General Sarfaraz admitted that business in Pakistan cannot run anymore. A SIFC officer said that there is no investment climate in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan has also said that the government should change its policy. The Minister of Privatization says that there is an investment opportunity in Pakistan but the governance system is such that no one will invest. After 4 years, the Prime Minister has to answer. Pakistan is ranked 109th out of 120 countries in terms of governance. These are our conditions.

He said that the unemployment rate has reached the highest level after 21 years. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister did not explain the IMF’s corruption report of Rs 5300 billion. The government does not talk about any issue including unemployment, poverty, it is embarrassing. The purchase that used to cost Rs 20,000 has reached Rs 50,000. Talking about the death of a child who fell into a manhole in Karachi, he said that this is not the first incident. What else can a government that cannot fix the sewers do?

Addressing a press conference, Taimur Jhagra said that NFC is a big problem and there is a lot of propaganda on it. A report has come out, in which Pakistan’s position is 109. Last year, Pakistan’s position was 104. 3 years ago, Pakistan’s position was 93. This is an impartial organization that prepares reports every year. Pakistan’s position is the last in the whole of South Asia.

He said that the government with a mandate of 17 seats is talking about the formation of 33 provinces of Pakistan.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said in a press conference that Karachi provides 65 percent of the income, there a child fell into the sewer. 24 children died in the same circumstances. Sindh province is in the hands of Ali Baba forty thieves. In Karachi, Bilawal’s favorite mayor is Karachi, he is the real Chief Minister of Sindh. No children, in fact, the rulers of the city should be thrown out of the sewer. The situation in Sindh is bad, the money is not being spent on the people.