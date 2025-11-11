The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the Fourth Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum, in collaboration with the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). The Forum’s thematic focus was on: “Strategic and Practical Cooperation in a Shifting International and Regional Landscape.” It brought together distinguished scholars, senior diplomats, and academics from China and Pakistan. The CICIR’s team of Chinese scholars was led by Dr. Hu Shisheng. The Forum provided a vital platform for structured dialogue on global developments, regional dynamics, and the deepening of China–Pakistan strategic and practical cooperation, including the second phase of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the inaugural plenary session, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that the Forum represents an important institutional mechanism established under the Joint Working Group on International Cooperation of CPEC. He emphasized that the Forum serves as an intellectual and policy platform for analyzing global and regional developments, anticipating emerging challenges, and identifying pathways to deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood elaborated that CPEC is not just an infrastructure or economic project, but also a comprehensive instrument for socio-economic transformation and regional connectivity. He highlighted that Phase-II of CPEC will focus on industrialization, technological cooperation, green transition, agricultural modernization, and human resource development, underscoring the critical role of knowledge-based initiatives, vocational training, and innovation-driven growth. In this regard, he also lauded the recent Pakistan-China Action Plan 2025-29 and stressed the importance of concrete outcomes within agreed timelines.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood further noted that in a rapidly evolving global environment, marked by geopolitical competition, economic volatility, and emerging security challenges, the China–Pakistan partnership ensures stability, trust, and resilience. He stressed the importance of creating synergies with China’s Global Development, Security, Civilization, and Governance Initiatives, and further fortifying the mutually-beneficial, long-term, and strategic partnership. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood called for a forward-looking vision, focusing on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in 2026, and looking ahead to the centenary milestones in 2047 (Pakistan) and 2049 (China), emphasizing the need to leverage technological transformation, industrial advancement, and regional connectivity to ensure sustainable development and prosperity for both nations.

Dr. Hu Shisheng, Deputy Secretary-General of CICIR’s Academic Committee, reaffirmed the resilience and global relevance of China–Pakistan relations. Reflecting on recent global and regional developments—including the transition in Afghanistan, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and turbulence in the Middle East—he noted that China–Pakistan cooperation continues to be a stabilizing force in South Asia. He highlighted the Action Plan on Building a Closer China–Pakistan Community of Shared Future (2025–2029) and the formal launch of CPEC Phase-II as key milestones for advancing bilateral cooperation. Dr. Hu also stressed the importance of think tank engagement in providing intellectual and research-based support to guide the implementation of these initiatives.

Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of China in Islamabad, emphasized the strategic depth and forward momentum of China–Pakistan cooperation. He outlined China’s commitment to a peaceful, multilateral, and inclusive world order, and identified five priority areas for the bilateral partnership: political trust, economic cooperation, people-centered development, security, and multilateral coordination. Mr. Shi called upon scholars, policymakers, and think tanks to contribute actively to the vision of building an even closer China–Pakistan Community with a Shared Future, noting that intellectual exchanges and research-driven dialogue are essential to realizing the full potential of bilateral projects like CPEC.

Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia-Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored the multidimensional scope of the Pakistan–China partnership and the strategic significance of the Forum. He emphasized the importance of aligning China’s global initiatives with Pakistan’s regional and multilateral objectives, leveraging CPEC Phase-II to drive industrialization, innovation, and sustainable development, and enhancing regional connectivity to foster peace and prosperity.

The Working Sessions, moderated by Dr. Talat Shabbir, featured insightful presentations by leading experts from both sides. Ambassador Masood Khalid analyzed the evolving international landscape, noting rising disorder, protectionism, and geopolitical realignments. He emphasized Asia’s resurgence and the strategic convergence of China and Russia, and highlighted CPEC as a catalyst for Pakistan’s economic growth and regional connectivity. Dr. Hu Shisheng provided an in-depth assessment of global order transformations, including the emergence of multipolarity, dual technology ecosystems, and strategic space in Eurasia for China–Pakistan cooperation. Mr. Zhang Shujian discussed South Asia’s geostrategic realignment, highlighting political instability, interstate tensions, and the stabilizing potential of CPEC through regional connectivity and South–South cooperation.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque outlined China–Pakistan cooperation as a stabilizing force in South Asia, emphasizing joint commitments to regional peace, Afghanistan stabilization, economic connectivity, and green development. Dr. Wang Shida highlighted strategic and practical cooperation priorities under CPEC Phase-II, focusing on regional peace, core interest support, military collaboration, and industrial and economic development. Dr. Hassan Duad Butt stressed the practical achievements of the China–Pakistan partnership, including energy, infrastructure, trade, and industrial cooperation, and underscored the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s geographic and demographic advantages to strengthen regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China–Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at ISSI, highlighted the enduring strength and multidimensional nature of the Pakistan–China partnership. He observed that amid unprecedented global and regional flux—spanning geopolitical shifts, economic realignments, technological disruption, and transnational challenges such as climate change, energy security, and economic uncertainty—the bilateral relationship continues to serve as a cornerstone of regional stability.

In his Vote of Thanks, Ambassador Khalid Mehmood, Chairman BOG ISSI, reaffirmed the enduring strength and mutual trust underpinning the Pakistan–China strategic partnership. He underscored the pivotal role of CPEC Phase-II in shaping regional economic integration, sustainable development, and industrial modernization.

The Forum concluded with a strong reaffirmation of the enduring China–Pakistan friendship and strategic partnership, emphasizing the role of CPEC Phase-II, regional cooperation, and multilateral engagement in promoting sustainable development, peace, and prosperity. Participants expressed confidence that the Forum would continue to serve as a critical platform for intellectual exchange and policy coordination, supporting the vision of a closer China–Pakistan Community with a Shared Future and reinforcing the long-term trajectory of the bilateral partnership.

The third Pakistan-China Think-Tank Forum was held at the CICIR Headquarters in Beijing in July 2023 and focused on “Decade of CPEC: Review and Outlook.”