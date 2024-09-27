New York: In his address to the United Nations General Assembly session, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that restoration of relations with Arab countries stands between mercy and aggressive Iran.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech that he did not want to come to the United Nations meeting during the war, but he was obliged to tell the “truth” of Israel to the world.

The Israeli Prime Minister severely criticized Iran and said that if we are attacked, we will respond doubly and remember that there is no place in Iran that we cannot reach.

During his speech, he held two maps in his hands, one titled Curse, which featured a map of Iran, while the other, titled Mercy, depicted Israel’s relationship with Arab countries.

Netanyahu said that my country Israel is currently standing between the curse of Iran’s evil ambitions and the mercy of restoring Arab-Jewish relations. The world should choose between a war with Iran or peace agreements with the Arab countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia and said that the restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia will improve many sectors, including tourism, trade, energy, and artificial intelligence.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that the peace agreement with Saudi Arabia will be a real axis of history between Riyadh and Jerusalem.

Netanyahu added that the best way to thwart Iran’s aggressive ambitions is to expand the blessings of peace with the help and guidance of the United States.

The Israeli Prime Minister asked the participants, “Which of these would you choose?” Stand with Israel and democracy or support Iran and its dictatorship?

Netanyahu described the International Court of Justice rulings and genocide charges as “moral confusion,” saying that yes, we are defending ourselves in Gaza, but we are also defending ourselves against a common enemy.

“We don’t want to see a single innocent person die, it’s always a tragedy,” Netanyahu said, rejecting accusations of blocking the delivery of aid.

On the death of civilians in the bombing, the Israeli Prime Minister said that in order to keep the Palestinian citizens away from the attack site, warning flyers were first left and text messages were sent. Name a single instance in which this was not done.

It should be noted that Hamas appealed to other owners to walk out on the occasion of the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech at the UN meeting. As soon as Netanyahu came to the dais, the representatives of some countries, including Pakistan, left.

It should be noted that the number of Palestinians martyred in the ongoing Israeli bombardment since October 7 has increased to more than 42,000, while more than 94,000 are injured, half of whom are women and children.