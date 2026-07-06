The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says a weather system is expected to enter northern Pakistan from tomorrow, bringing rainfall to Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeastern Punjab.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the upper catchment areas of the Indus River between July 7 and 10.

Rain is also likely in the upper regions of the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers.

On July 7, rainfall intensity is expected to increase in Islamabad, the Potohar region, and Azad Kashmir.

The NDMA further says rain intensity may also increase in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, and northern Balochistan.

Due to the rains, a slight rise in water inflow is expected in Tarbela and Mangla dams.

Water flow in the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers may also increase slightly.

However, there is currently no risk of large-scale river flooding, the NDMA says.

Sudden rises in water flow are possible in hill torrents and small seasonal streams, which may lead to local flooding in vulnerable upper areas.

Urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas may occur during heavy rainfall.

There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.