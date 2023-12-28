The Islamabad High Court rejected the request for an injunction on the cipher trial.

Islamabad High Court Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed against the indictment of Imran Khan in the cipher case.

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan asked what is your point? On this, lawyer Usman Gul said that the point is that the legal procedure was not completed before the indictment, the notification referred to by the judge is dated December 1 and the cipher trial is going on on a daily basis.

The court asked how many witness statements have been completed so far. The lawyer said that the statements of 25 of the total 27 witnesses and the cross-examination of three have been completed.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer requested an injunction on the cipher trial, which the court rejected, saying that there would be notices first.

The court issued a notice to the federal government on the plea against indictment in the cipher case and directed Imran Khan’s lawyer to submit all necessary documents related to the cipher trial at the next hearing.