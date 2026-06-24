ISLAMABAD: A preliminary report into the H-9 Sunday Bazaar fire has been completed, with initial findings pointing to a combination of administrative lapses and safety violations as key factors behind the blaze’s rapid spread. According to sources, the fire broke out at 9:50pm and within five minutes had spread extensively, ultimately affecting approximately 300 shops. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the market and closed all entry points as cooling operations continue.

The report stated that while one fire brigade vehicle was present at the scene, it had been moved outside the market gate before closing time, with the bazaar locked. When the fire broke out, the single vehicle proved wholly insufficient to contain it. Compounding the crisis, the bazaar lacked fire hydrants, severely hampering rescue teams’ ability to bring the blaze under control.