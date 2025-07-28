ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ishaq Dar called his Turkish counterpart, condemning Israeli atrocities in Palestine and calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in which both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza and expressed serious concern over the genocide, displacement and food crisis of innocent Palestinians there.

On this occasion, both Foreign Ministers stressed the need for immediate unhindered provision of humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire and global efforts for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace.

Both leaders reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate cause and expressed hope for positive outcomes from the international conference to be held at the United Nations.