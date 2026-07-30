Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephonic conversation in which important discussions were held on the regional situation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, and the recent situation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait was also discussed.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders welcomed the proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries regarding the serious situation in Palestine and East Jerusalem. The two sides agreed to remain in close contact in the future.