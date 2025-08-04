Country’s exports are increasing day by day: Irfan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, a keen observer of Pakistan’s political landscape, sat down to discuss the current state of affairs. “Irfan Siddiqui Sahib welcomes you,” he began, acknowledging his host. He immediately delved into the most pressing issues. “The Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan is a big deal,” he stated, highlighting the significance of the diplomatic event, the political aspect of the founder has apparently ended, PTI is no longer as popular among the public as it was before, PTI is divided among itself, corruption issues are not improving in Pakistan, the country’s economic situation is not good, civilians should also pay attention to the economy.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui while talking in Sachi Baat, Niazi Sahib, I am very happy to be on your program, signs of improvement have started to appear in the country, the stock exchange is going up day by day, country’s exports are increasing day by day, we brought inflation to single digits, there is a sugar crisis in the country, we will solve this problem soon, the Chinese issue is being taken very seriously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is looking into the Chinese issue in detail, sugar hoarder is being arrested, the Prime Minister has said that he will pay the farmer his wages, our diplomatic relations are improving, we are performing very well in diplomatic terms, this struggle was a joint one and was successful, there is no political crisis in the country, political crises happen when people are on the streets, one person is in jail, that’s why they call it a crisis, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others are in jails, no one takes their names, our institutions were attacked in the May 9th incidents. Effigies of martyrs were burned on May 9, those involved in the Naumai incidents have started receiving punishments, those involved in the May 9th incidents did not even condemn it, Pakistan is doing well economically, tomorrow marks two years since the founder was protesting, i didn’t see any stir from PTI’s protest yesterday, PTI members have lost the power to protest, PTI wrote letters to MIF, PTI cannot put pressure on the government, PTI’s long marches are over, PTI members are saying from within that a way should be found.

He added, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari faced difficulties but did not panic, we cannot tolerate insults to our martyrs, PTI members are not ready to talk to anyone, if the founders came to Pakistan, what problem would we have with them, if the founder’s sons come here and protest peacefully, it is allowed, if there is a protest like May 9, they will not allow it, PTI people have no future, PTI people are following the same path till date, the army is the protector of our borders, Armed forces inflicted a crushing defeat on India and secured victory, India is the most lying country in the world, Field Marshal’s meeting with Donald Trump was a big deal, we achieved success thanks to joint struggle, the perception of the world has changed, it would be better if PTI’s also changed, PTI members don’t want to get out of the dead end, Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in the Iranian parliament, Iranian President is very aware of our affairs, Pakistan went into darkness during the PTI era, now it has emerged from it, Ishaq Dar has traveled to different regions of the world and is working very hard, India is nowhere to be seen, Pakistan is becoming Pakistan, Pakistani media played a very positive role in the Indo-Pak war, Modi has learned a lesson and will not forget it so soon, PTI founder does not want peace, the founder of PTI is making his own path and has entered the tunnel of his own destruction. He will come out from wherever it opens.