Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezhakian, at the Lahore Airport.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif shook hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezhakian enthusiastically, while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the guest president on his arrival in Lahore.

The guest president expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, and Iranian President Masoud Pezhakian was presented with bouquets on his first official visit to Pakistan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezhakian also held a formal meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore Airport Lounge.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accompanied the guest president to the Iqbal Shrine. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Usman Anwar and other senior officials were also present.