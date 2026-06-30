Despite the presence of a US delegation in Doha, Iran has claimed that negotiations on frozen assets are only being held with Qatari officials.

According to the World News Agency, US President’s special adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff are discussing Iran-Iran negotiations with Qatari officials.

US President Donald Trump had claimed yesterday that the meeting in Doha today is being held at Iran’s request, in which the Iranian delegation will talk to the US delegation present there, but Iran denied this.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said in a press briefing that Iran’s priority is to ensure the implementation of the memorandum of understanding reached with the US, not to start new political talks.

He further said that the Iranian delegation in Doha is not with the US but only with Qatari authorities to review progress on the clause related to the recovery of frozen Iranian assets.

Ismail Baqai stressed that the arrival of the US delegation to Qatar has nothing to do with the visit of the Iranian delegation and there are no plans for negotiations with the US side at any level in the next few days.

On the other hand, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari also confirmed that US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Doha, but they are not scheduled to meet directly with Iranian officials.

He added that the US delegation will consult with mediators, while the issue of Iran’s frozen assets is related to the ongoing process between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Qatari officials said that Iran’s frozen funds worth $6 billion in Qatar have not yet been transferred to Tehran. The procedure for transferring and using the assets is subject to the ongoing process and mutual agreement between the US and Iran.