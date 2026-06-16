TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that a breakthrough tentative agreement with the United States includes a comprehensive ceasefire across all regional fronts, including Lebanon, ahead of a formal signing ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Bagaei told a news conference on Monday that “significant progress” had been achieved over the last 24 hours. He emphasized that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty are “integral parts” of the deal brokered with Washington.

“The government of Iran has always prioritized the path of dialogue,” Baghaei said. “However, the United States still has a long way to go to earn our trust, and we expect Washington to take appropriate steps to fulfill its commitments.”

The spokesman clarified that the deal does not involve a direct payment from the U.S. treasury to Iran. Instead, Washington has pledged to grant Tehran access to its own frozen funds abroad—a move Baghaei described as a “critical component” of the negotiation process.

While the tone toward Washington was cautiously diplomatic, Baghaei remained defiant toward Israel and criticized the international community’s silence on recent escalations.

“The United Nations Security Council has failed to condemn Israeli attacks on our nuclear installations,” he said. “We will not allow Israel to compromise our interests or rights, and Iran will continue to manage security matters in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Bagaei also paid tribute to the “unparalleled sacrifices” made by Iran’s senior leadership and the public during the recent conflict, stating that the nation’s defence was bolstered by the steadfastness of its people.

“We will never forget that our top leadership was martyred in this war,” Bagaei said. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will be remembered forever.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wlkljRHe1KQ?si=fs4WmPwEk3_2IdaD&start=2

Before the formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, Iranian officials plan to conduct a series of regional diplomatic tours to brief allies on the ceasefire roadmap. Baghaei expressed appreciation for the roles played by “friendly nations” in mediating the peace process and reiterated that Tehran intends to strictly adhere to the terms of the agreement.

“We will abide by the agreement under any circumstances,” Bagaei said, signaling a firm intent to de-escalate following years of compounding geopolitical friction.