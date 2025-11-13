By Sardar Khan Niazi

Allama Muhammad Iqbal laid down a visionary path for the Muslim world, one that blended deep spiritual faith with intellectual inquiry. For Iqbal, faith was not a static concept but a dynamic force that empowered individuals and societies. His vision remains as relevant today as it was during his lifetime, particularly in the context of a world that is grappling with the tensions between modernity and tradition, faith and reason. Iqbal’s thinking on faith is multifaceted. In his poem Shikwa Iqbal boldly addresses God, lamenting the decline of the Muslim ummah. However, this complaint is not an expression of despair; rather, it serves as a call for self-reflection and revitalization. Iqbal believed that faith could only thrive when paired with intellectual rigor and an awareness of one’s capacity for self-transformation. He argued that Muslims had become complacent and passive, relying too heavily on the past instead of engaging with their faith through the lens of reason, creativity, and a thirst for knowledge. At the heart of Iqbal’s philosophy is the idea that faith must be a living, breathing force, something that shapes one’s actions, thoughts, and the trajectory of entire societies. His famous lines from Bang-e-Dra call for a renewed sense of self-discovery and courage The secret of your power lies within your selfhood. This call to action is not just philosophical; it is practical. For Iqbal, faith was not confined to ritual or dogma alone. It was, and remains, a call to action a call to stand up, to think critically, and to evolve as both individuals and societies. In today’s world, we face many challenges that demand a balance between faith and reason. In the Muslim world, particularly in Pakistan, Iqbal’s ideas could provide a blueprint for revitalizing the intellectual and spiritual foundations. Too often, faith and modernity are seen as conflicting forces. But for Iqbal, faith was not an obstacle to progress, it was its foundation. An intellectually vibrant society continuously engages with its religious traditions exploring the frontiers of knowledge, science, and technology. Iqbal’s vision for Pakistan was one where faith and intellect coexisted harmoniously. He envisaged a society where Islamic values of justice, equality, and personal responsibility were not only preserved but also reinforced through modern education and critical thought. Today, as Pakistan continues to grapple with political instability, social inequality, and a detachment between its Islamic heritage, Iqbal’s dream offers us a path forward. A faith-driven intellectual revival—rooted in Iqbal’s philosophy, could empower a new generation of thinkers, leaders, and activists who are not only grounded in faith but are also equipped with the tools to confront the complexities of the modern world. For Iqbal, the future of Pakistan was not one of mere survival, but of flourishing, intellectually, spiritually, and morally. His vision for a nation that embodies the synthesis of faith and reason provides a compelling framework for addressing the challenges of our time. By returning to the core of his thought, we can hope to revive a spirit of intellectual inquiry that is deeply connected to the transformative power of faith. As we look to the future, Iqbal’s dream remains a beacon of hope. Faith, in his vision, is not a passive acceptance of dogma but an active force that propels individuals and societies forward. By reimagining our relationship with faith as a source of intellectual and spiritual vitality, we can honor Iqbal’s legacy and build a society that is both deeply rooted in its traditions and boldly engaged with the modern world. In a world increasingly defined by division, Iqbal’s message calls for unity, not through conformity, but through a shared commitment to knowledge, self-awareness, and faith.