We mark the annual International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day. This year’s theme, “A Critical Investment for a Healthier and More Resilient World,” resonates with unprecedented urgency. It is a powerful reminder that universal health coverage is not merely a moral imperative but a foundational pillar of a stable and prosperous global society. As we look ahead to 2030, the path to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) runs directly through clinics, hospitals, and communities where health access is guaranteed for all.

The core promise of UHC is that every individual should have access to the quality health services they need, without suffering financial hardship. Yet, this promise remains unfulfilled for a staggering portion of humanity. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) has consistently highlighted that over half of the world’s population lacks access to essential health services. Furthermore, approximately 2 billion people face financial hardship or are pushed into poverty due to out-of-pocket health expenses, reinforcing this year’s additional campaign theme of “Unaffordable health costs? We’re sick of it!”. These figures are not just statistics; they represent families forced to choose between vital medicine and basic necessities like food or education.

History has shown us, most notably during recent global crises, that robust health systems are our first line of defense. Investing in UHC builds resilience against future pandemics and health emergencies. When a health system is accessible, equitable, and comprehensive, it can effectively monitor, detect, and respond to outbreaks before they escalate into global crises. Conversely, fragmented and underfunded health systems leave entire populations vulnerable, with the resulting social and economic damage far outweighing the initial investment required for a strong public health infrastructure.

The economic argument for UHC is equally compelling. Healthy populations are more productive populations. When people are healthy, children can attend school, and adults can work and contribute to their communities and economies. A study from the WHO Commission on Macroeconomics and Health estimated that improved health contributes significantly to national economic growth. Every dollar invested in health has a substantial return on investment, not only in human lives saved but in economic dividends generated.

This UHC Day, we call on leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and translate commitments into tangible action. This requires smarter, not necessarily more, investment in health. It means strengthening primary healthcare at the community level, ensuring a well-trained and adequately resourced health workforce, and implementing financing mechanisms that protect the poor and vulnerable.

Universal health coverage is not a luxury reserved for wealthy nations; it is a fundamental human right and a strategic investment in the stability and prosperity of every nation. By prioritizing UHC, we are building a healthier, more resilient world that is better equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow. The time for action is now.

