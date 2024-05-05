Instagram has introduced 4 new features for Stories and reel videos, so users can share their content in a more creative way.

These features were announced by the company.

The most important feature of the four is Reveal Stickers.

Using these stickers will blur the content of a story post.

Viewers will have to send a direct message (DM) to view this content.

This feature aims to increase communication between users and their followers and is also very easy to use.

Just click on the stickers while creating a story and choose the Reveal option there.

Another feature is Cutout, which will allow users to use photos or videos from their phones as costume stickers in Reels or Stories.

The third feature is Add Your Music.

Through this feature, users will be able to share songs with their followers in stories in the form of stickers.

This feature is based on Add Your Stickers.

Through the fourth feature, users will be able to convert their photos into virtual Polaroid photos.

The main purpose of this feature called Frames is to share old posts and it will also add a timestamp.