On Thursday morning, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) demonstrated a slight improvement against the US dollar (USD) in the inter-bank market.

By 10 am, the PKR was trading at 278.50, reflecting a gain of Re0.20 against the greenback. The currency market was closed on Wednesday in observance of Independence Day.

Over recent months, the PKR has generally ranged between 277 and 279 against the USD, with traders watching for positive economic indicators.

Globally, the US dollar faced some pressure on Thursday, as the euro approached an eight-month high. This movement followed data indicating a slowdown in US inflation, which has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates next month.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 278.70 against the USD on Tuesday.