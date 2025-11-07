The closing ceremony of the four-day International Maritime Conference (PIMEC) was held at Expo Center Karachi, in which Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Jind Anwar Chaudhry attended as the chief guest.

According to , the Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Commander Karachi, along with other naval officers, also attended the ceremony. Shields were given to the national and international stall holders participating in PIMEC in the closing ceremony.

On this occasion, Commander Karachi Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, while addressing the ceremony, said that the second edition of the Pakistan Maritime Expo and Conference has also proven to be helpful for the development of the blue economy. Offshore, fisheries, maritime security and other important issues were discussed in PIMEC.

37 memorandums of understanding were signed in PIMEC, worth $ 268 million. Important agreements were signed through business-to-business and business-to-government in PIMEC, and international delegates expressed confidence in increasing Pakistan’s blue economy.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s future is linked to the sea, sustainable “blue growth” is the new direction of the economy. The sea is becoming the axis of Pakistan’s trade and climate resilience, while PYMEC 2025 is a reflection of Pakistan’s maritime vision.

He said that two new ships have been added to the PNSC fleet and three more will be added soon. The license for the first private ferry service has been issued and it is an important step towards sustainable maritime travel.

He also said that billions of dollars of foreign exchange can be earned through Pakistan’s blue economy. It is determined to take Pakistan’s maritime trade to $ 100 billion. The rate of Pakistan’s maritime trade has increased by 60 percent in 5 months.

Pakistan has decided to give the status of a university to the Maritime Academy