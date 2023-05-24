The intermediate exams will be administered in two shifts starting from May 30 in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas, according to Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo.

HSSC Part II exams have already started in Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad, it should be mentioned.

Approximately 489,000 students will take the HSSC Part I and Part II exams, according to the minister.

In order to meet the demand, a total of 700 examination centres have been set up, along with 390 surveillance teams.

Rahoo provided details about the current SSC exams, stating that 3,565 students have been discovered cheating.

Over 800 students were detected altering their copies and taking tests in lieu of other students, resulting in the confiscation of 2,600 mobile phones during the ongoing exams.