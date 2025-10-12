ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the 23 brave sons of Pakistan who were martyred in the unprovoked firing of Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi saluted the great sacrifices of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the brave sons of Pakistan set a great example by sacrificing their lives for the defense of the homeland, and he pays tribute to the forces for giving a befitting reply to the Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists.

He said that our brave soldiers killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists. The security forces who thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists are the heroes of the nation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the brave sons who laid down their lives for the integrity and defense of Pakistan will always be remembered.