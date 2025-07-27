Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the interior minister briefed the prime minister on the new policy for the Zaireen.

The prime minister directed the Minister for Aviation to arrange special flights for the Zaireen, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The law and order situation in Balochistan province was also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister directed the interior minister to initiate work on the Gwadar Safe City project.