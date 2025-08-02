Video and photo sharing platform Instagram has removed the ability to live stream from accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers.

Before the move by the social media platform, anyone was allowed to live stream.

However, the decision will come as a setback for users with fewer than 1,000 followers, who will see a new notice when they try to go live, stating that they are not eligible.

The notice will also say that the company has made some changes to the terms of use of the feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 or more followers can create live videos.