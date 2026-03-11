Users are facing difficulties due to the disruption of social media platform Instagram in various countries of the world, including Pakistan.

Several users have complained that they are having difficulty sending and receiving messages, while some people are also facing problems loading the feed and accessing the app.

According to Down Detector, a website that monitors faults in digital services, reports of technical disruptions in the Instagram app and website started appearing in Pakistan at around 7:10 am. After this, thousands of users identified the problem in a short time.

According to reports, more than 13,000 complaints were registered on Down Detector in this regard. About 71 percent of these complaints were related to the app not working properly, while about 20 percent of users identified server connection problems.

According to reports, the fault is particularly affecting the direct messaging service, due to which users are facing difficulties in sending or receiving private messages. Thousands of users in many other countries, including the United States, are also complaining about similar problems.



Reports have indicated that Instagram service is being affected in Europe, Canada, and possibly some parts of the Middle East. However, no official statement has been issued by the company Meta Platforms yet regarding the real cause of this technical malfunction and the complete restoration of the service.

Meanwhile, after the service was affected, users have also started expressing their complaints and reactions on other social media platforms. According to experts, such problems can usually be caused by excessive load on the server or a possible cyber attack.