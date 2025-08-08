Pakistan Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Indian-backed Khawarij in Zhob, killing 33 Khawarij.

According to the ISPR, on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Sambaza in Zhob district of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the movement of a large group of infiltrating Indian proxy group “Fitna-ul-Khawarij” was traced, and the security forces took prompt and effective action to foil this infiltration attempt.

According to the ISPR, as a result of the courageous, skillful and targeted operation, 33 Indian-backed Khawarij were killed and a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered.

According to the Pakistan Army, a clearance operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists. Pakistan’s security forces are determined to defend the country’s borders and completely eliminate Indian-backed terrorism.