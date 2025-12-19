Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has warned that India’s unilateral actions regarding shared river waters pose grave risks to peace and stability in South Asia, accusing New Delhi of using water as a political weapon.

Addressing foreign diplomats in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar said that India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025, a move he described as a clear violation of international law. He stated that the decision contradicts the principles of treaty obligations, particularly Article 26 of the Vienna Convention, which binds parties to honor agreements in good faith.

The deputy prime minister highlighted serious irregularities in the flow of the Chenab River during 2025. According to him, unusual fluctuations were recorded twice this year — from April 30 to May 21 and again from December 7 to December 15. During these periods, India allegedly released water into the Chenab without prior notice, causing sudden changes in water flow downstream.

Dar emphasized that India failed to share mandatory hydrological data and information with Pakistan, as required under the Indus Waters Treaty. He said such actions undermine trust, transparency, and regional cooperation, while directly affecting millions of people dependent on river waters in Pakistan.

He further informed diplomats that Pakistan has pursued the matter through formal diplomatic and legal channels, including engagement via the Indus Waters Commissioner. “India’s recent conduct is a blatant example of weaponizing water,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and international mechanisms.

Pakistan, he stressed, will continue to safeguard its water rights while urging the international community to take note of India’s actions that threaten regional stability.