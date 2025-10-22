Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s official helicopter narrowly escaped a horrific accident in the state of Kerala.

According to a global news agency, the Indian President was to arrive in Kerala by helicopter, for which a helipad was built in a stadium on an emergency basis.

The Indian President’s helicopter landed on the helipad as usual, but as soon as the wheels hit the ground, it sank in.

Due to which the Indian President’s helicopter sank into the ground on one side and a rescue team had to be called.

The fire brigade and police personnel present on the spot supported the helicopter from the other side so that it did not overturn.

Dozens of officials tried to straighten the helicopter, and in the meantime, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and other people were taken out.

The president and the crew were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they were checked and allowed to leave after regaining consciousness.

The accident could have been caused by the haste in building the helipad. The ground was left soft in a hurry.