SRINAGAR: Indian forces sexually assaulted more than 11,245 women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past three decades as they use harassment and molestation as a weapon of war in the territory.

A report Indian forces’ aggression in the occupied territory has left 22,923 women widowed since January 1989 till date.

It revealed that nearly 100 women were raped by brutal Indian troops in IIOJK’s Kunan and Poshpora villages on February 23, 1991. Rape is sanctioned as a matter of official policy in the occupied territory, it added.

The report said, India is deliberately targeting Kashmiri women to humiliate and demoralize the Kashmiris and is using rape as a war tactic to create fear among in the territory.

It said, Kashmiris will never forget the horrific incidents of mass rape in Kunan-Poshpora and other villages in IIOJK. Rights’ bodies around the globe have documented many cases of rape and gang rape by

Indian forces in the territory and despite evidence, not a single Indian soldier has been punished for committing rape.

The report maintained that rapist Indian forces were an ugly blot on humanity and the world community must wake up to stop sexual violence being used as war tactics in IIOJK.