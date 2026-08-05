Qamar Sabzwari, Altaf Wani, Zaki Aijaz, and Hafizuddin discussed Kashmir, national economic challenges, and provincial governance.

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Indian aggression continues in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the issue of occupied Kashmir should be resolved, we gave India a crushing defeat in the battle for justice, after the Battle of Haq, India is no longer in the same position it was before, the country is progressing because of Field Marshal, poverty is increasing day by day in the country, Supreme Court is doing a good job, corruption is increasing day by day in the country.

Legal Expert Barrister Qamar Sabzwari said resolutions on Kashmir issue passed in UN, India’s ugly face has been exposed to the whole world, despite Indian oppression, the Kashmiri nation is steadfast, India can never subjugate the Kashmiri people, local elections should be held in all provinces, there are clear provisions in the constitution regarding the creation of provinces, a two-thirds majority in the assembly is required to form a province, powers should be transferred to the lower level, law needs to be implemented, provinces should be formed based on population, the population ratio has increased a lot.

Senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Wani said Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, India is breaking mountains of oppression in Kashmir, India has turned Kashmir into a cantonment, the United Nations has failed to implement its resolutions, Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination, Kashmiri nation continues to struggle for freedom, India wants to change the population ratio in Kashmir, Kashmiri nation will continue to take its rights from India, Kashmiri nation is making sacrifices for freedom, the situation in India is also very bad, the Indian people have stood up for their rights against the Modi government, despite Indian military might, Kashmiri nation stands firm, India has been exposed all over the world despite oppression, America’s Iran war has affected the entire world, Pakistan played an important role in US-Iran mediation, provinces are formed only when everyone has a consensus, if provinces are to be formed, all political parties will have to sit together and find a solution, parliament has the power to make laws, if the provinces are strong, everything will be fine, recently, there was an objection to water in Sindh and they protested, water is a problem for 240 million people in Pakistan, India cannot stop Pakistan’s water, Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, Kashmiris’ struggle will continue.

Vice President FPCCI Zaki Ijaz said the country’s exports are not increasing, the business situation in the country is also not good, Mohsin Naqvi has asked business people to play a role for the betterment of the country, business people will benefit from the creation of new provinces, everyone should play their role for the improvement of the country’s economy, domestic exports should increase by next year, electricity and gas prices are very high in the country, this is why our exports are not increasing, if the government improves these things, our exports can increase, we are having to import cotton and wheat, business people are not coming to the country, our country’s investors are going abroad, the government should play its role for the betterment of the industry, Karachi is the backbone of the economy, Karachi is facing water and other problems, all problems should be resolved for the betterment of business people.

Leader MQM Pakistan Hafizuddin said provinces should not be formed on linguistic basis, where did the money PPP received for Sindh province go, all this money is being siphoned off, they will have to account for it, the money that went out should be returned, new cities should be established in Sindh, our silence should not be considered weakness, nothing has come into our pockets, if we want to create provinces, all parties should sit down, creating provinces is an important issue for the development of the country, provinces cannot be formed because of any single party, MQM Pakistan is the only party that talks about all issues, PPP could not solve Sindh’s problems, PPP created a stir over water issue in Sindh.