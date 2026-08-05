Islamabad: A 6-member delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Mining and Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Atabak, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan highly values ​​its relations with its best neighboring and brotherly country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace in the region. He recently had a good discussion with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pazishkian regarding the establishment of lasting peace in the region and further promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, especially trade

The Prime Minister said that it is hoped that with continued efforts, the target of bilateral trade of $ 10 billion set by the leadership of both countries will be achieved. Both countries will benefit from the promotion of trade, especially food and agricultural commodities and products.

In the meeting, Pakistan and Iran agreed to increase facilities to promote border trade and keep the border open 24 hours, improve logistics and harmonize customs procedures. It was also agreed to increase cooperation between the two countries in the mining sector, especially in the processing and value addition of precious stones.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Dr. Masoud Peshkian.

Iranian Minister Seyyed Mohammad Atabak said that he is grateful to Pakistan for the warm welcome and wonderful hospitality, and pays tribute to Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts for peace in the region and the Pakistani leadership and people for their solidarity with Iran. Iran is keen to further expand economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

The Iranian minister said that technical level negotiations are underway between Pakistan and Iran regarding the Free Trade Agreement.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Ali Pervez Malik, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistants Syed Tariq Fatemi, Haroon Akhtar and Talha Burki and senior officers of relevant institutions.