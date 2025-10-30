ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says India is backing the Afghan Taliban in Kabul and waging a low-intensity war from Afghan soil against Pakistan.In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the Taliban have become a proxy of India, and that New Delhi is carrying out a low-intensity war against Pakistan from Afghan territory.

The defence minister said there is evidence of ties between New Delhi and the Afghan Taliban. He added that when a Taliban minister was in India, clashes occurred in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan responded strongly to the Taliban’s aggression, and several of our soldiers were martyred in clashes with the Afghan Taliban.Speaking about conflict with India during the interview, the defence minister said that a few months ago India suffered defeat in a war; seven of India’s aircraft were shot down — a point he claimed the US president has mentioned several times.He warned that if Afghan soil is used for terrorism against Pakistan, Islamabad will not remain silent. Pakistan has always desired peace, but if Kabul chooses the path of confrontation, Pakistan has the full capability to respond.