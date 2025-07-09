Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry strongly asserted Pakistan’s stance on Indian state-sponsored terrorism, the threat of extremist group “Khawarij,” and the country’s nuclear capabilities.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, the military’s spokesperson stated that India adopted terrorism as a state policy against Pakistan, with deliberate efforts to destabilise the country—especially the province of Balochistan—through orchestrated plans and support for militant groups.

His remarks came in the wake of a recent bomb attack in Waziristan that left 16 Pakistani soldiers martyred and over 20 injured. The banned terrorist outfit, TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), claimed responsibility.

“Pakistan firmly believes India is directly involved in supporting and financing such terrorist acts on its soil,” he added.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif explained that the term “Khawarij” refers to armed groups that wage war against the Pakistani state and military. He emphasized that the ideology of these groups stems from centuries-old distortions that have led to violence against Muslims. He clarified that, in Islam, the authority to declare jihad lies solely with the state—not with individuals, groups, or organizations.

He denounced the Khawarij as having no connection to Islam, humanity, Pakistan, or its traditions. Referring to “Fitna-e-Hindustan” (The Indian Menace), he said the term denotes terrorists who operate under full Indian patronage, particularly to create unrest in Balochistan.

The DG ISPR further revealed that India’s terror network is led by its National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and that Indian political leadership has publicly acknowledged its involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. He added that countries like the US and Canada have also recognised Indian state-sponsored terrorism, calling it a grave threat to global peace.

During the interview, he also condemned Israeli aggression against Iran and reaffirmed Pakistan’s political and diplomatic support for Tehran.

“Pakistan views any aggression against Muslim nations as a serious threat to regional stability,” he held.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif strongly asserted that the country’s nuclear assets are fully secure and invulnerable.

“Pakistan is a responsible and declared nuclear power. Our nuclear capability is undefeatable and symbolizes national defense strength and regional strategic balance,” he said.