Kanpur: India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the second Test and swept the two-Test series.

In the second Test played in Kanpur, India won the toss and decided to field. The Bangladesh team was bowled out for 233 runs in their first innings. Read more, record upon record; Indian batsmen have created a unique history in Test cricket

India declared their first innings 285 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, the Bangladesh team collapsed for 146 runs in the second innings. India got a target of 95 runs to win which they achieved in 17.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. India’s Yashvi Jaiswal was declared Man of the Match for scoring 71 runs in the first innings and 51 runs in the second innings.

Read more: Chennai Test: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged Man of the Series for scoring a total of 114 runs and taking 11 wickets in the two Tests. It may be recalled that India defeated Bangladesh by a huge margin of 280 runs in the first Test played in Chennai.