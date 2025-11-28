The Indian state of Assam has passed a controversial law that is being described as anti-Muslim.

According to a global news agency, after the approval of this law in the Indian state of Assam, polygamy has been declared a crime.

Under which, a person can be imprisoned for 7 years for marrying a second wife while the first marriage is still ongoing, but the punishment can be increased if the permission of the first wife is not sought.

Similarly, a person can be imprisoned for 10 years for marrying a second wife while hiding the first marriage, and the punishment will be doubled if this crime is committed repeatedly.

Those who marry or arrange a second marriage will not be allowed to participate in government jobs or local elections.

Similarly, those who arrange or assist in a second marriage, such as the village sarpanch, religious leader, parent or guardian, will also be imprisoned for 2 years and a fine of one lakh to one and a half lakh rupees.

In addition, the bill also includes a provision to provide compensation and legal protection to women who are victims of illegal marriage.

After the bill was approved, the Chief Minister said that this law is not anti-Islamic but is necessary to protect marital responsibility and women’s rights in the entire society.

He gave the example that other countries like Turkey have also banned second marriage.

This law is being considered as a restriction on personal freedom and religious traditions. Especially in those areas or communities where second marriage is allowed by religion or tradition.

Some classes, including certain tribes, ethnic groups and autonomous regions, have been given partial exemption from this law.