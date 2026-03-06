In response to the Israeli attacks on Beirut, Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon into Israel.

According to Israeli media, several rockets fired by Hezbollah evaded Israeli air defense systems and fell very close to a military camp in northern Israel.

A statement issued by the Israeli army said that eight soldiers, including the son of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, were seriously injured in the Hezbollah rocket attacks.

The injured were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, where two of the injured are in critical condition and are feared dead, while the rest have moderate injuries.

According to the Israelis, the injured include the son of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is currently serving in the Israeli army. Details about his condition were not released.

The Israeli army said that after the attack, Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon were targeted. Artillery and air strikes targeted the locations from which the rockets were fired.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Hezbollah said that the attack was in response to Israeli attacks and was intended to target Israeli military targets.