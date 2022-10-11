SYLHAT: In a nail-biting victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Pakistan’s women’s cricket team advanced in the Women’s T20I Asia Cup by five wickets.

The Sri Lankan squad chose to bat first after winning the toss. Oshadi Ranasinghe and Chamari Atapattu of Lanka each scored 26 runs prior to their dismissal.

Pakistan was set a target of 112 runs by Sri Lanka, which they easily achieved in 18.5 overs despite losing five wickets.

As the Player of the Match, Omaima Sohail grabbed five wickets to beat out Tuba Hasan’s two dismissals of Lankan batswomen and Nida Dar’s one.

Before the Lankan bowling attack sent them back to the pavilion, Alia Riaz scored 20 runs, Muniba Ali 10, and Omaima Sohail secured 7 runs. Ayesha Naseem (16), who smacked two sixes in only five balls, and Nida Dar (26) were both still in the game.