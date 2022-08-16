Gujrat: According to Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar, the Gujarat government approved the remission application for the eleven men, who had been given life sentences in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case due to their service of 14 years in prison as well as other considerations like “age, nature of the crime, behaviour in prison.”

They were released on Monday from a Godhra jail.During riots in Gujarat on March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped. At the time, she was 19 and expecting. Her three-year-old daughter was one of the fourteen family members who were killed by rioters close to Ahmedabad. The girl was taken from her mother’s arms by one of the guys, who then struck her head against a rock.

In the 2002 riots, at than 1,000 people died, primarily Muslims. One of the most horrifying instances of the widespread brutality was Bano’s case.

In 2008, the defendants were found guilty and given life sentences by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court court.

According to the law, a life sentence requires serving at least 14 years in jail before a condemned may ask for remission, Kumar said on Monday. According to Kumar, the government decides whether to grant a premature release based on a person’s eligibility as well as the advice of the district legal authorities and the prison advisory committee.