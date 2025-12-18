A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was held in which a representative of the Punjab government briefed the committee.

The Punjab representative said that in 2021, a total of 30,757 gender-based violence cases were reported, while in 2022, the total number of GBV cases was 35,477.

The committee briefed that there was a 15 percent increase in gender-based violence cases in Punjab from 2021 to 2022. The Punjab representative said that in 2023, a total of 46,036 cases were recorded in Punjab.

The committee was informed in the briefing that there was a 30 percent increase in gender-based violence cases in Punjab from 2022 to 2023, the total GBV cases reached 61,097 in 2024, and there was a 33 percent increase in GBV cases in Punjab from 2023 to 2024.

The Human Rights Committee once again condemned Justice Ali Baqir Najafi’s note. Chairperson Sherry Rehman said that such words from a judge are beyond comprehension. There are 480 courts across the country. We are told to make laws, but who will implement the law?

The Chairperson Committee said that the courts give decisions but they are not implemented, the decisions of the courts are ignored.

Senator Tahir Sindhu said that in one case, Justice Azam Khan ruled that a 15-year-old girl can get married. Justice Azam Khan is currently a High Court judge and was the prosecutor in Rana Sanaullah’s case. On what basis and on what basis was Justice Azam Khan made a judge?

Sherry Rehman said that now a bill has been passed regarding domestic violence, the conviction rate is 0.5%, which is surprising.

During the committee meeting, the drama serial Case No. 9 was mentioned. Sherry Rehman said that Case No. 9 mentions gender-based violence courts. This serial shows what difficulties women face after rape.

Sherry Rehman said that instead of asking women the reasons for violence, they are accused. In Punjab, police officials welcomed the accused by beating drums and wearing necklaces. The justification for saving honor is given by killing a girl.

Sherry Rehman said that after making laws, how will they be implemented? First, women are prevented from filing reports. If there is a problem of rape, the police say that you must have done something yourself. If there is any problem other than rape, the police say that it is a family matter.

The chairperson of the committee said that it is fine if you do anything yourself, but if your sister does something, then your pride is aroused.