ISLAMABAD: The suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the lady judge threat case was extended by a district and sessions court on Monday till March 24.

Before the hearing began, the PTI counsel asked the court to adjourn and wait for a senior attorney who would represent PTI leader Imran Khan and was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad. The employees provided a break until 11:00 am.

After the break at 11:00, neither party’s attorneys showed up in front of the court. The hearing in the case was postponed and the suspension of the PTI chief’s non-bailabale arrest warrants was prolonged to March 24 because Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani was on vacation.

It should be noted that Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants during the prior hearing and instructed him to appear before the relevant court on March 20. (Monday).

Imran Khan was given non-bailable arrest warrants on March 13 by District and Sessions Court Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Azeem for threatening Zeba Chaudhry, a female judge.