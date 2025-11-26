– Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Uzma Khan, PTI leaders and workers ended their nine-hour-long sit-in near Factory Check Post at the Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on late Tuesday night.

Imran Khan’s sisters and the party leadership announced an end to the sit-in after successful negotiations between the police and PTI leaders. They later dispersed peacefully.

Despite the severe cold in the twin cities, a large number of PTI workers participated in the sit-in.

During the negotiations with police, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja, and Shahid Khattak were also present and played an important role in resolving the situation peacefully.