ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Imran Khan’s accusations made against General Syed Asim Munir, head of the army, in a statement.

He claimed that Imran Niazi’s criticism of the Pakistani army in a statement made here on Friday was evidence of his narrow-mindedness.

This was the mastermind of the tragic events of May 9 confessing, he continued.

The PM claimed that this was the same mindset behind the false accusations of his murder hurled against the patriotic troops and commanders as well as the fabrication of fake claims of a foreign conspiracy and cypher.

“This shows what the terrorists’ anti-state leader’s genuine objectives are. This is an admission that everything that occurred on May 9 was carried out at Imran Niazi’s behest, he continued.

The prime minister claimed that this claim proved Imran Niazi was responsible for the plot to damage martyrs’ monuments, ghazis, and attacks on important facilities and structures.

His accusations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir, who was highly regarded in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, were nothing but malicious, he added, adding that he was angry at General Syed Asim Munir because he was aware of the worst corruption of Imran Niazi, his wife, Farah Gogi, and senior leadership of PTI as Director General ISI.

The prime minister claimed Imran Niazi was terrified of the sword of honour winner, Hafiz e Quran, and an honest army commander.

He claimed that making such base remarks against the commander of the valiant army that was battling terrorism amounted to supporting terrorists.

The army chief and the armed forces were supported by the entire country, he continued.