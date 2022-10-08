Imran Khan, a legendary cricketer and former prime minister, praised pacer Haris Rauf on Saturday and called him a “outstanding bowler.”

After his helicopter made an emergency landing at Dera Ismail Khan while his route to Bani Gala, the captain of the 1992 World Cup winning team interacted with kids in the village of Adiala.

During the conversation, Khan asked the participants about their favourite cricketers and for their thoughts on a few of his own.

Rauf’s quick bowling was lauded by Khan throughout the conversation.

The PTI leader can be heard saying, “Haris Rauf is a great bowler.”

Someone in the audience objected to Mohammad Rizwan’s sluggish batting style when he inquired about the wicketkeeper-batter.

Rizwan is a prolific ballplayer. The man was heard whining to the previous captain, “He scores 50 of 45 balls.

A technical problem caused Khan’s chopper to make an emergency landing. After that, he was observed mingling with the locals as he awaited his automobile.