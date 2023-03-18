ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In the midst of a high-security alert in Islamabad, a lower court will soon begin hearing the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan today (Saturday).

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), earlier travelled from his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore to Islamabad in order to make an appearance before a court in the Toshakhana case today.

To keep peace and order and avoid anything unpleasant happening, as happened last month, the area has been heavily secured prior to Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal relocated the hearing as a “one-time dispensation” from the F-8 Court Complex to the Judiciary Complex in G-11 in response to the PTI’s claim that Khan’s life is in danger and that he requires security.

When Khan visited the courthouse last month, security procedures were violated because PTI members had taken down all barricades during their party leader’s hearings in the various courts. On that specific occasion, a few of the staff members vandalised the building and disturbed the orderly conduct of the courtroom.

Khan will appear before Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal in the case after he ordered the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants after he had frequently skipped court dates, alleging “security threats” from his attorney.

When the Islamabad police went to Lahore on March 14 to arrest Khan as directed by the court, they ran into opposition; as a result, more than 60 police officers from Islamabad and Punjab were harmed, in addition to several PTI workers.

However, the judge had commented that his orders were in keeping with the law and that the PTI head should submit himself to the police. Khan’s legal team panicked and sought relief from the sessions court.

Despite Khan’s prolonged defiance of arrest, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today barred the police from detaining the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad police also warned commuters of potential roadblocks and delays owing to traffic interruption due to strict security measures surrounding the G-11 judicial complex in an update to the traffic advisory for today.

The Islamabad police asked people to use alternate routes in a tweet.

The spokesperson for the Islamabad police stated earlier on Friday night that the federal capital has been placed under Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings and the exhibition of weapons.

According to the spokesman, it is now unlawful for private businesses, security personnel, and individuals to carry guns. Instead, they are urged to carry the relevant identification, such as proof of automobile ownership, with them at all times.

According to the spokesperson, the police encouraged the public to refrain from needless travel from Sectors G-11/1 and G-10/1 for the traffic plan, and they also asked for their cooperation while conducting checks.

The cops have also positioned containers all around the courthouse to provide security.