LAHORE: Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Monday that upholding the law was essential to achieving the nation’s major goals.

At a gathering with former inspectors general of the Punjab police, the former prime minister Imran Khan made this statement. The former top police officers also discussed their opinions on police and criminal justice reform.

The PTI leader emphasised the need for reforms but also emphasised the importance of the rule of law as a necessary condition for increasing investment and economic activity in the nation.