Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has dismissed as false the allegations made by PTI founder Imran Khan regarding a lack of facilities in jail.

In her statement, Azma Bokhari said that Imran Khan’s claims of being denied basic amenities in prison are entirely baseless.

She asserted that the B-Class facilities being provided to him are better than those given to other B-Class prisoners, making his statements untrue.

She questioned how someone who used to wake up at noon on Eid could now claim that dirty water is being provided for ablution in jail.

She further said that Imran Khan, who once boasted about removing others’ air conditioners, is now busy spreading false propaganda about prison conditions. She mocked the PTI, saying that a party with no leadership today cannot launch any protest movement.

Azma Bokhari added that the verdicts in the May 9 cases are in accordance with the constitution and the law, and those who once claimed to bring a revolution have been found guilty of rebellion.

The provincial minister also criticised Imran Khan for using the country’s youth for his own agendas, while his own children enjoy life in the U.S. She concluded by saying that today’s Pakistani youth are aware and will no longer fall for such mischief.