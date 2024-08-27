Ex-Premier Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have filed applications for post-arrest bail in the Accountability Court in connection to the new Toshakhana reference.

The bail applications were submitted through Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry stated that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were currently on judicial remand in the Toshakhana case.

He noted that NAB had filed a new reference in this case and requested that the applications be heard as soon as possible.

The court staff indicated that the applications could not be scheduled for the following day as NAB also needed to be notified.

Chaudhry requested that the applications be set for a hearing the day after, but the court staff mentioned that a trial related to the 190 million case was scheduled for that day, making it impossible to hear the bail applications.

The court subsequently directed NAB to present all records related to the Toshakhana case and scheduled the bail applications for a hearing on August 30.