Islamabad: Significant progress has been made on the appointment of the new Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and an important meeting was held in this regard under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Education and the head of the search committee.

According to Express News, the first meeting of the search committee was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, where the Federal Minister for Education said that the process of appointing the Chairman HEC would be completed soon.

A statement issued after the search committee meeting said that the meeting was attended by Minister of State Wajiha Qamar, Secretary Education Nadeem Mehboob, Dewan and Vice Chancellors of Aga Khan University.

Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on this occasion that the process of appointing the Chairman Higher Education Commission will be transparent and merit-based and the appointment process will be completed soon.

He said that transparency, merit and speedy action are among our priorities, the right choice of leadership is indispensable to raise the standard of education.

According to officials, the tenure of the Chairman HEC is ending on July 29 and sources claimed that the appointment of the Chairman HEC may be delayed, however, after the search committee meeting, rumors regarding the extension of the current Chairman HEC have started to die down.

The next meeting of the search committee established to appoint the Chairman of HEC will be held on July 16, 2025.