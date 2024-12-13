National team all-rounder Imad Wasim has once again announced his retirement from international cricket. In his message released on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, all-rounder Imad Wasim wrote that after much thought, he has decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan is a great honor of my life. Imad Wasim further wrote in his post that I will continue my journey in domestic and franchise cricket. It should be remembered that Imad Wasim had withdrawn his retirement before the T20 World Cup.
