Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while talking to the media outside the Parliament House, said that those who attack military installations cannot be political activists.

He said that the Army Act exists, we did not make it, the court will decide the scope of the Army Act. He said that after burning the monuments of martyrs and planes, they say that we are civilians, which civilians do this work? Peaceful citizens cannot do this work.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the head of a party was hanged, Ms. Benazir Bhutto was killed, but no one did this work.