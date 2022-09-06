A complaint of contempt of court brought against senior PTI politician Fawad Chaudhry for his anti-judiciary statements was dismissed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC dismissed the claim and ruled it inadmissible.

The petition was filed by attorney Saleemullah Khan and included a transcript of several statements Fawad made against the judiciary.In the speech he gave, the PTI representative claimed that Imran Khan cannot be punished in a case of contempt of court since he is a well-liked politician.

The petition claimed that Chaudhry had made disparaging remarks against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry. Additionally, the petitioner begged the court to file a contempt of court case against Chaudhry. The petitioner’s attorney requested to read the transcript of the disputed statement at the beginning of the hearing.

“Imran Khan cannot be punished, according to Fawad Chaudhry, because he is a well-liked leader. His remarks target not just one judge but the entire legal system, including Pakistan’s chief justice “He said, asking the court to hold Fawad in contempt of court.

The court then asked what form of contempt of court sanctions may be applied on Fawad. The attorney responded to the question by stating that criminal contempt proceedings should be initiated.The case the attorney is referring to is currently being heard by a larger bench, Justice Sattar commented.

“Political commentary does not amount to judicial disobedience. If [the court] continues to take action on such statements, there will be nothing left to do “The judge stated.