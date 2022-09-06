As the country fights record floods, Pakistan is celebrating Defense Day today (Tuesday) with patriotic fervour and passion and honouring the brave martyrs of the 1965 war.Every year on September 6, the country honours the day to honour the shuhahda and ghazis of the conflict and to reaffirm its commitment to protect Pakistan from all enemies.

The day commemorates the beginning of the Pakistan-India conflict in 1965, when Indian troops crossed the international boundary in the dead of night with the goal of seizing control of the nation, but the Pakistani army foiled the enemy’s cunning plans.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on the occasion that Defense Day symbolises the military services’ everlasting commitment to defending the motherland against all odds, supported by the “great Pakistani nation.”

“We owe our independence and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs 2 keep the flag aloft,” Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was reported .After fajr on Tuesday, special prayers were offered in mosques to kick off the festivities.

The country prayed for its development and prosperity as well as for Jammu and Kashmir’s independence from Jammu and Kashmir’s illegal occupation.At the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, there was a ceremony to change the guards, and the guards from the Asghar Khan Academy of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duty.

In contrast, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, stated in his message for Defense Day that anyone wishing to sever the ties between Pakistan’s armed forces and its citizens is not a friend of Pakistan.

“As Pakistan tries to recover from the disastrous floods and other challenges, we must tap the spirit of 1965. Our nation’s unity is our greatest advantage. Let’s make our country more united “He sent out a tweet.